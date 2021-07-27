Meaghan Tyrrell earns Inside Lacrosse Breakthrough Player of the Year honors

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Meaghan Tyrrell was named Inside Lacrosse’s women’s Breakthrough Player of the Year after ranking third in the NCAA in points scored (112), seventh in goals (68) and 10th in assists (44) last season.

Following Emily Hawryschuk and Megan Carney’s season-ending knee injuries in 2021, Tyrrell excelled on the field, recording 112 points this year. She is the fourth player in Syracuse women’s lacrosse history to record 100 or more points in a single season.

Tyrrell’s record-setting season cemented her on Syracuse’s all-time leader board. Currently, Tyrrell is tied for third in Syracuse’s single-season record list for points scored. Her 86 goals rank eighth all-time, and her 44 assists are the fourth-most by a Syracuse player in program history.

Tyrrell earned a spot on the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association All-American first team and on the All-ACC first team after the 2021 season.

She assisted the Orange in their 17-4 season, which ended in a national championship game loss to Boston College. It was Syracuse’s third appearance in the title game and its eighth appearance at Championship Weekend.