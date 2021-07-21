Flyers containing derogatory language found in Bird Library

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Flyers containing derogatory language directed towards Chinese and Black people were found in Bird Library on Tuesday.

Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety removed the flyers and is investigating the incident, according to the department’s most recent bias incident report.

“My team and I are frustrated and disappointed that this kind of behavior persists,” DPS Chief Bobby Maldonado said in the report regarding the incident.

Since the flyers were reported, DPS officers have searched the area in Bird Library, reviewed camera footage and interviewed witnesses.

This is the 10th bias incident reported at SU this year.

“These hateful acts have become far too common in today’s society,” Maldonado said in the report. “Enough is enough.”

Maldonado asked those who have any information pertaining to the flyers to contact him directly.

Anyone who has information about this case or others can contact DPS at 315-443-2224 or report non-emergency information through the Silent Witness tool or the Rave Guardian app.