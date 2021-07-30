DPS releases updates on investigation into 2 bias incidents

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety has provided updates on further investigation regarding two bias incidents that occurred in July.

DPS has worked in close collaboration with the Syracuse Police Department and the New York State Police on these two cases, said DPS Chief Bobby Maldonado in an email update sent to students, faculty and staff on Friday.

The first incident, which occurred on July 10, involved a group of students who reported being approached by a silver SUV. The occupants of the SUV reportedly shouted anti-Semitic language and threw an egg that hit one of the students.

DPS has reviewed camera footage from the incident to search for and identify the vehicle in question. At the time of the report, the students did not provide further information about the vehicle.

Additionally, DPS has reviewed law enforcement databases for specific data related to the vehicle in question and for similar past incidents to generate leads. DPS has also performed additional interviews based on follow-ups of reported information.

DPS has not identified the perpetrators of the incident yet, according to the update.

The second incident, which occurred on July 20, involved flyers containing derogatory language directed towards Chinese and Black people that were discovered in Bird Library.

DPS has further reviewed camera footage and electronic logging devices to identify a possible person of interest. The department also recovered the flyers for analysis.

Anyone with additional information should contact DPS at 315-443-2224 or anonymously report through the Silent Witness tool or the Rave Guardian app, Maldonado said.

“My team and I are frustrated and disappointed that this kind of behavior persists,” Maldonado said in the July 20 bias report. “Enough is enough.”