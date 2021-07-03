The D.O. answers your questions about SU’s meal plan changes

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

After Syracuse University made the decision to remove meal swipe options at Schine Student Center and campus convenience stores, The Daily Orange received questions from readers on Instagram. These are the answers we have so far.

This page will be updated as we gather more information. Information about SU’s official policies will also be updated as needed.

What is the new meal plan system?

Earlier this year, SU announced that it would offer semesterly and unlimited meal plan options instead of weekly meal plans starting in the 2021-22 academic year.

The “block” meal plan will give students a set number of meals for the entire semester. SU’s Housing, Meal Plan, and I.D. Card Services Office will offer three different block plans: 220 meals, 130 meals and 85 meals per semester, as well as an unlimited option and plans that exclusively have dining dollars.

The new system also includes a ’CUSE Cash account, which will replace SUpercard FOOD and PLUS accounts and can be spent at most locations across campus. ’CUSE Cash is a separate account from any funds coming from meal plans.

What’s the pricing of the new meal plans?

Here are the prices for students enrolled in fall 2018 and after:

Orange Unlimited (including dining dollars): $4,335

Blue Unlimited (no dining dollars): $4,135

Block 220: $3,910

Block 130: $2,790

Block 85: $2,070

Deluxe Dining Dollars: $1,200

Value Dining Dollars: $500

For students enrolled before fall 2018, including fifth year or graduate students:

Orange Unlimited (including dining dollars): $4,420

Blue Unlimited (no dining dollars): $4,220

Block 220: $3,990

Block 130: $2,845

Block 85: $2,110

Deluxe Dining Dollars: $1,200

Value Dining Dollars: $500

How much of the new currency is included in the meal plans?

The Orange Unlimited plan, which offers unlimited meal swipes at Main Campus dining halls, and the block meal plans all come with $200 of dining dollars. The Blue Unlimited meal plan, which also offers unlimited meal swipes, does not include any dining dollars.



SU also has meal plans that consist only of dining dollars. The Deluxe Dining Dollars Plan has $1200 in dining dollars and no meal swipes, while the Value Dining Dollars Plan has $500 and no meal swipes.

The university created these dining dollar-only plans for students living on South Campus and off campus who expect to eat campus meals at student centers.

These dollars do not roll into the next semester and are nonrefundable. If your meal plan doesn’t have dining dollars or doesn’t have enough, you can use ’CUSE Cash.

Where can we use the dining dollars, and does it include West Campus?

Places that accept dining dollars include Main Campus dining halls (Ernie Davis, Sadler, Brockway, Shaw and Graham), Schine Dining, Goldstein Dining, the Inn Complete and campus cafes.

Dining dollars are accepted at the Starbucks on West Campus, but not West Campus Express, as it is a convenience store.

Can you use ’CUSE Cash at Schine and campus convenience stores?

Yes. Here are the places that accept ’CUSE Cash:

The five Main Campus dining halls

Schine Dining: Panda Express, CoreLife Eatery, Tomato Wheel, Halal Shack, Dunkin’, Biscotti Cafe and Grab and Go items and gourmet chocolates from The Chocolate Pizza Company

Goldstein Dining: Burger King, Dunkin’, Freshens, Lotus Bowl, Tomato Wheel

Inn Complete

Cafes : BBBistro, The Canteen, Eggers, Falk, food.com, iCafe, Junction, Life Sciences, Neporent, Olsten, Otto’s Juice Box, Pages, Slocum, Starbucks West Campus, The Warehouse

Stadium Concessions: Dome Dogs, Loud House Grill, Tomato Wheel, Super Nachos, Perry’s Ice Cream, Orange Express, Salt City Popcorn

Convenience stores: Campus Store Market, FoodWorks, South Campus Express, West Campus Express

Bookstore at Schine

Goldstein Alumni and Faculty Center Restaurant

Campus locations that use GrubHub

All campus vending machines

Which places besides Schine do not accept meal swipes?

Only the five Main Campus dining halls (Ernie Davis, Shaw, Brockway, Sadler and Graham) accept meal swipes. All other food places and stores on campus do not.

So before last year, students were not allowed to use meal swipes at Schine?

Correct. Before the pandemic, Schine and campus convenience stores did not accept meal swipes. Those places accepted meal swipes for the 2020-21 academic year only.

Will students be able to use CoreLife gift cards at Schine?

The dining places at Schine do not accept gift cards. The only location that does is the Starbucks at West Campus Express, according to information from Matthew Legault, assistant director of retail dining at SU, sent to The D.O. by Food Services.

Whom should I contact if I have a special dietary allergen problem?

Students with special dietary needs should contact SU Food Services dietician Ruth Sullivan by emailing resulliv@syr.edu or calling 314-443-9884 before their arrival on campus.

If you have other questions about SU’s new meal plan system or any of the changes made for the upcoming academic year, please contact editor@dailyorange.com.