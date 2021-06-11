Texas offensive line transfer Willie Tyler decommits from Syracuse

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Texas offensive line transfer Willie Tyler decommitted from Syracuse after committing to the Orange in April. Tyler announced his decommitment on Twitter Friday afternoon.

“I want to say thank you to Syracuse and the coaching staff for the opportunity to play there! I have decided to decommit,” Tyler said on Twitter.

In high school, the transfer was rated three stars, according to 247Sports. Even though Tyler signed with the Longhorns in 2019, the Wisconsin native never played a down in Austin. Tyler redshirted his freshman season and opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 safety concerns. After decommitting, the former Syracuse transfer still has three remaining years of eligibility.

The 6-foot-7, 335-pound guard was one of two guards — the other being Chris Bleich from Florida — to announce a transfer to Syracuse for the 2021 season. Tyler was going to join a unit that Pro Football Focus ranked 113 out of 127 FBS programs at the end of the 2020 regular season.

Despite receiving offers from Eastern Michigan, Arkansas State, New Mexico, BYU and Louisiana-Monroe, the transfer committed to the Orange because of his prior relationship with SU’s new offensive line coach Mike Schmidt. Tyler also previously told syracuse.com that he transferred to Dino Babers’ program because he was looking for a school where he would have an opportunity to make an impact.