Sir Elton John to perform at Carrier Dome September 2022

Sir Elton John will return to the Carrier Dome on September 10, 2022, to perform on his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour. Syracuse University and SUNY-ESF full-time students can purchase presale tickets to the show on June 29 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The following morning, general public tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster, and purchases are capped at eight tickets per household.

SU teased the concert a day before the announcement in a Twitter post of John’s logo superimposed over the Dome’s field. Along with the image, SU hinted that the mystery act performed on campus in the early 2000s — John hosted a show in the Dome in May of 2001 with Billy Joel during the duo’s “Face to Face” tour.

John’s career spans over fifty years, and his first studio album, “Empty Sky,” was released in 1969. Through the course of his career, John released 36 studio albums along with live albums, collaborative projects and soundtracks for theatre and film productions. John has also received many honors and awards during his career, including a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II.

His “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” concerts started in 2018 as part of John’s three-year farewell tour. Between the first performance in September 2018 and the tour’s most recent show in early March 2020, he held over 100 concerts across North America, Europe and Oceania. Once the over 300-show tour concludes in 2023, John is set to retire from the stage.

After the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, John postponed the remainder of the tour. Though it was incomplete, “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” won several awards in 2019 and 2020.

Anticipation for John’s farewell tour to restart has been brewing since late 2020 when he announced it would resume in the fall of 2021 with shows in Europe, followed by additional North American shows in 2022 and Oceania in 2023. Fans who had purchased tickets for the cancelled shows were able to keep their tickets for the new dates, and additional tickets were also put on sale. New concert dates, including the Syracuse show, have been added since the first announcement about resuming the tour.