Everything to know about early voting in Onondaga County’s primary elections

Early voting is open June 12 through June 20 for Onondaga County’s primary elections.
Syracuse Common Council at-large seats are up for election this year, as well as some Onondaga County legislator seats. But the biggest race on the ballot is for Syracuse mayor.
Democratic voters will choose between Councilors Khalid Bey and Michael Greene for the mayoral primary, and Republican voters will decide between Thomas Babilon and Janet Burman. The winners of each race will face incumbent Mayor Ben Walsh in November.
How, when and where to vote
New York state uses a closed primary system, meaning voters must be registered with a party to participate in the primary. Registered Democratic voters can only vote in democratic primaries and registered Republican voters can only vote in republican primaries. Voters who are not registered with a party cannot participate in the primary election.
Check to see if you are registered to vote or registered with a party here.
Four locations throughout Onondaga County are open for early in-person voting. Eligible voters can vote at any of these four polling places:
- Camillus Fire Station, 5801 Newport Rd., Camillus 13031
- LaFayette Fire Station #1, 2444 Route 11 South, LaFayette 13084
- Armond Magnarelli Community Center at McChesney Park, 2300 Grant Blvd., Syracuse 13208
- Syracuse Community Connection, 401-425 South Ave., Syracuse 13204
These locations are open at different hours depending on the day. Here’s the schedule for when locations will be open:
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 12
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 13
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, June 14
- Noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 15
- Noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 16
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 17
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, June 18
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 19
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 20
Polls will open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on June 22, the date of the primary elections.
Voters unable to make it to one of the four voting centers can request an absentee or mail-in ballot until June 15, one week before the election. Once a voter fills out the ballot, they may either mail it to the Onondaga County Board of Elections, drop it off at the Board of Elections office or drop it off at any of the four early voting locations.
Request an absentee ballot here.
On the ballot
Syracuse mayor, Onondaga County legislators and more are on the ballot for this election. Here’s a list of who is running. An asterisk (*) signals an incumbent.
Syracuse Mayor
Democrats: Khalid Bey or Michael Greene
Republicans: Thomas Babilon or Janet Burman
Syracuse Councilor-at-Large (vote for two)
Democrats: Rasheada Caldwell, Alfonso Davis, Walt Dixie, Amir Gethers, Kayla Johnson or Ronnie White Jr.*
Syracuse Commissioner of Education (vote for three)
Democrats: Twiggy Billue, Nyatwa Bullock, Karen J. Cordano or David P. Maynard
Syracuse Common Councilor for District 1
Democrats: John Copanas or Jennifer Schultz
Onondaga County legislator District 5
Working Families: Jennifer L. Delconte or Jana Rogers
Onondaga County legislator District 15
Democrats: Joe Bennett or Bill Kinne*
Onondaga County legislator District 16
Democrats: Charles Garland or Vernon M. Williams Jr.*
Published on June 12, 2021 at 1:50 pm
