Police investigating attempted armed robbery near Theory Syracuse

The Syracuse Police Department and SU’s Department of Public Safety are investigating the incident.

By Francis Tangasst. copy editor

Updated June 4 at 10:09 p.m.

The Syracuse Police Department received a report at 6:41 p.m. Friday of an attempted robbery on East Genesee Street. The incident happened near Theory Syracuse, an off-campus student apartment complex. 

A student who was trying to sell a laptop computer reported that the suspect was armed with what appeared to be a black handgun and demanded their laptop without offering payment. The suspect was unsuccessful and fled the scene, according to a campus-wide email from the Department of Public Safety.

The suspect, who was last seen heading north on S. Crouse Ave, is described as a male teenager with black pajama-style pants, a red jacket and white sneakers.

SPD and DPS are investigating the incident. No injuries were reported. 

DPS asks anyone with more information to call the department at 315-443-2224 or SPD at 315-442-5222.

This post will be updated with additional reporting. 

