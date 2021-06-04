Crime
Police investigating attempted armed robbery near Theory Syracuse
Updated June 4 at 10:09 p.m.
The Syracuse Police Department received a report at 6:41 p.m. Friday of an attempted robbery on East Genesee Street. The incident happened near Theory Syracuse, an off-campus student apartment complex.
A student who was trying to sell a laptop computer reported that the suspect was armed with what appeared to be a black handgun and demanded their laptop without offering payment. The suspect was unsuccessful and fled the scene, according to a campus-wide email from the Department of Public Safety.
The suspect, who was last seen heading north on S. Crouse Ave, is described as a male teenager with black pajama-style pants, a red jacket and white sneakers.
SPD and DPS are investigating the incident. No injuries were reported.
DPS asks anyone with more information to call the department at 315-443-2224 or SPD at 315-442-5222.
Published on June 4, 2021 at 9:31 pm
