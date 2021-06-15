Owners of Panda West on Marshall Street to retire after 29 years of business

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

After 29 years, the owners of Panda West are retiring.

Alfred Lam owns the Chinese restaurant, located on Marshall Street right outside of Syracuse University’s campus. His wife Helen, who preferred not to give her last name, said that she and Lam have decided to retire on Tuesday after running the restaurant for nearly three decades.

“It is sad but we hope to leave peacefully after all these years,” Helen said.

As the current oldest Chinese restaurant on Marshall Street, Panda West has served SU students, faculty and local residents since 1992.

“We are grateful to our customers who have supported us in the past 29 years, and we regret that we couldn’t serve them any longer,” Helen said.

The restaurant has been sold to a new set of owners, Helen told The Daily Orange. Although the location and name will most likely stay the same, Lam and Helen said they are not sure what the future holds for the restaurant.