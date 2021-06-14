New York State Fair to return at 100% capacity

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

The 2021 New York State Fair will reopen at 100% capacity from Aug. 20 to Sept. 6.

The state fair, which was canceled last year due to coronavirus-related restrictions on large gatherings, will resume in late summer with all buildings open and additional vendors, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced in a press release Monday.

Attendees will be required to follow the state’s COVID-19 guidelines, the release reads. Indoor spaces will have limited capacity to allow social distancing.

“The State Fair is New York’s signature end-of-summer fest, and thanks to our ongoing efforts to follow safety guidelines and get more people vaccinated, the 2021 New York State Fair will be even bigger and better,” Cuomo said in the release.

The fair will run for 18 days, the longest duration in history, the release reads. The ticket price will be $3 per person and free of charge for children under 12.

Cuomo previously announced in late April that the fair will return this year at 50% capacity. The increasing vaccination rate and improved public health condition has allowed the fair to reopen at full capacity, according to the release.

“I congratulate New Yorkers for having made this possible, and I encourage everyone to make the trip to central New York this summer and support our New York vendors as we continue to reopen our economy and bring back beloved big events across the state,” Cuomo said.