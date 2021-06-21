Joanna Masingila to conclude tenure as dean of SU’s School of Education

Joanna Masingila, dean of Syracuse University’s School of Education, will conclude her tenure as dean and take a one-year leave for research in August.

Masingila anticipates returning afterward with a dual appointment in the College of Arts and Sciences and the School of Education, according to an SU news release. Kelly Chandler-Olcott will take over as interim dean while the university begins its search for Masingila’s successor.

Masingila made the decision to take a research leave after evaluating her personal and professional goals, she said.

“This past year has been difficult for many people,” Masingila said in the news release. “My husband’s passing in January was a huge loss for me and has naturally caused me to reflect on the life that Adamson and I shared, and how I wish to engage in the next phases of my personal and professional life.”

Masingila served as interim dean of the School of Education from February 2014 until her appointment to dean in 2015. She joined SU in 1992 as a professor of mathematics and mathematics education.

Masingila previously chaired the Department of Teaching and Leadership Programs in the School of Education and the Department of Science Teaching in the College of Arts and Sciences.

Since becoming a faculty member of SU, Masingila received a number of awards for her work in education. She was a Fulbright Scholar to Kenyatta University in Nairobi, Kenya, in 1998 and has worked with educators on professional development and research activities in Kenya for over 20 years.

During her time as dean, Masingila helped increase the faculty of color in the School of Education to about 40% through hiring new faculty members and supporting tenure and promotion. She established the school’s Office of Research and Grants Administration to support scholarly work and grant management, and she has helped strengthen SU’s partnerships with school districts in central New York and New York City.