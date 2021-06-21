Kanapatskaya earns All-American honors, Limam named Wilson ITA Coach of the Year

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Freshman Viktoriya Kanapatskaya earned All-American honors for the 2021 season. She became the fifth All-American in Syracuse tennis history. Gabriela Knutson won most recently in 2018 and 2019.

In the final Oracle Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings of the season, Kanapatskaya was ranked No. 20 after posting a 12-6 record with the Orange. She ranked as high as No. 700 in the Women’s Tennis Association singles rankings.

She played 14 matches for Syracuse at the No. 1 position and finished with a record of 8-5 while at the top spot — earning the best record while at the No. 1 position on the team. The freshman started the season 7-0 in singles play before losing to then-No. 9 Giulia Pairone of Florida State.

After being named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference team, Kanapatskaya earned the 11-seed spot in the Women’s NCAA Division I Singles Championships. She was the only Syracuse player to compete in the NCAA tournament, but she lost in the first round to No. 26 Bunyawi Thamchaiwat of Oklahoma State.

Head coach Younes Limam, in his eighth season at the helm for the Orange, was named the Wilson ITA Coach of the Year for the Northeast Region. Syracuse notched an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament for the fourth time in program history, of which all came under Limam’s guidance. The Orange ranked No. 44 in the country when they finished the NCAA tournament, and Kanapatskaya became the second All-American that Limam’s has coached.