3 takeaways from John Desko’s retirement press conference

After 46 years with Syracuse lacrosse as a player, assistant coach and head coach, Hall of Famer John Desko officially announced his retirement on Monday. Desko was a part of all 11 of SU’s NCAA championships along with 529 victories, Director of Athletics John Wildhack said during his opening remarks on Tuesday.

“Desko will always be part of the connective tissue that is Syracuse men’s lacrosse,” Wildhack said.

Tuesday afternoon, Desko addressed the media following his retirement announcement. Here are three takeaways from his press conference:

Why now?

When Desko was asked on May 12 whether he’d return for the 2021-22 season, he said, “As far as I’m concerned, that decision has already been made and that’s what I want to do. … if it’s up to me, I’m coming back.”

Less than a month later, Desko announced his retirement. Desko said he had multiple “very open” conversations with Wildhack, which were part of the reason he arrived at his decision, but he also said, “I almost still don’t know the answer to it” when asked why now felt like the right time to retire.

The decision was easier than he thought, Desko said. Head coach Gary Gait asked that he be “around the team” and continue to be involved in the program in some form, whether that be attending an occasional practice, staying in contact with the players or giving advice, Desko said.

“The fact that I can stay involved and help the team, that’s going to kind of ease my way out of it,” Desko said.

Coaching has always been a seven-day per week job that includes working a lot of “overtime,” and being able to sit back, have weekends off and spend more time with family will be enjoyable, the Hall of Famer said.

Looking back

When introducing Desko, Wildhack shared a story about the first time the two met. Desko’s team had just completed an overtime victory over Cornell in the national championship, and Wildhack — then an ESPN employee — went over to introduce himself. Outside the Carrier Dome, Desko was hanging out and eating a postgame snack, Wildhack said.

“You’d never have known what he and his program had accomplished, but that typifies John Desko and who he is,” Wildhack said.

Desko recalled a number of fond Syracuse lacrosse memories, including when he helped coach Gait as an assistant coach under Roy Simmons Jr. Gait lost the national championship game as a player during his freshman season but told Desko he’d make sure Syracuse didn’t lose another. Desko said he’d always been superstitious about what he was wearing — whether it be shoes, shirts or something else — but by Gait’s sophomore season, those superstitions disappeared.

“I felt like we were cheating when we were playing,” Desko said of the SU team Gait played for. “I just wore whatever I wanted to every day because I knew we were going to win.”

Desko informed the current team about his retirement on Zoom, and he’s been overwhelmed by the support he’s received from them, former players and others, he said. He’s proud of everything accomplished within the program during his tenure and said that “it was never about ‘I’ or ‘me’” but instead about “we.”

“I’ve gotten to see Syracuse lacrosse kind of down here and then reach the pinnacle, so I have a real appreciation for that,” Desko said. “Now with time to think about it, it’s really starting to set in.”

Looking forward

Continuing the program with Gait at the helm will be a seamless transition, Desko said. The Hall of Famer said he’s been talking with recruits up until Tuesday morning and relaying that information to incoming head coach Gait.

On numerous occasions during the 40-minute press conference, Desko referenced conversations he had with Gait about his continued role in the program. On Gait’s hiring, Desko said he’s “so happy with that” and “see(s) many benefits going forward.”

Desko also mentioned his upcoming yard-sale, one that he said will feature a lot of XL and double-XL Syracuse throwback apparel. “I’m so scared to go in my office and try to clean up my office and bring things home because I already have 46 years of stuff at home, and it seems like there’s even just as much at home than there is in the office,” Desko said, laughing.

The Hall of Famer said he’s looking forward to trips to a lake with his family and friends now that he has more free time. He’s here to support Syracuse lacrosse in any way possible, whether that’s advice or fundraising, and he looks forward to watching SU lacrosse in the Dome alongside Simmons, he said.

When asked whether a return to coaching at a different school should be ruled out entirely, Desko said he didn’t know. “A lot will depend on going forward here if there can be some kind of role here at Syracuse and how I adapt to my life,” Desko said.