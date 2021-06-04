Former Syracuse guard Kiara Fisher transfers to Marist College

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Former Syracuse guard Kiara Fisher will transfer to Marist College after playing one season with the Orange. Fisher announced her transfer in an Instagram post on Thursday.

Fisher averaged three points per game, scoring a career-high 11 points against North Carolina, in her 10 games with Syracuse. She started just one game with the Orange, against Boston College in place of Tiana Mangakahia. Fisher missed the postseason after violating team rules.

Last season Marist won the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament after going 18-4 overall in the regular season. The Red Foxes earned an NCAA Tournament bid but were eliminated in the first round by No. 2 seed Louisville, 74-43.

Syracuse will return only three players from last season’s roster — Priscilla Williams, Ava Irvin and Teisha Hyman. Fisher joins 12 players from the 2020-21 roster to enter the transfer portal this offseason. Fisher and 10 others have announced transfer destinations. Senior Lauren Fitzmaurice is the only player remaining in the transfer portal who hasn’t announced a decision. Five players, including rookie of the year Kamilla Cardoso, who transferred to North Carolina, will play at ACC rival schools.

The Orange will add six new players from the transfer portal along with its top-15 recruiting class. In April, head coach Quentin Hillsman addressed the media and said that the program is “in a good place” and “not in a panic mode.”