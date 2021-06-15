2 Syracuse players earn NFHCA All-American honors

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

The National Field Hockey Coaches Association selected two Syracuse players, Charlotte de Vries and Eefke van den Nieuwenhof, to its All-America teams on Tuesday. De Vries was named to the first team, while van den Nieuwenhof was named to the second team.

De Vries led the Orange with 13 points and was tied with Pleun Lammers for the team lead in goals with five. The Wayne, Pennsylvania native was also second on the team with three assists. The sophomore started every game with the exception of an early-season matchup against Virginia, when she came off the bench. For her play, de Vries won first team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors for the second year in a row. The forward became the ninth player in program history to be a two-time NFHCA All-American, as she was named to the second team in 2019.

Van den Nieuwenhof scored three goals and tallied eight points for SU in the 15 games she played at center back. The freshman led a Syracuse defense that held opponents to just 1.88 goals per game. Van den Nieuwenhof also made two defensive saves, which led all Orange players. Like de Vries, the Netherlands native was named a first-team All-ACC selection. She was also named to the NFHCA All-Region (Mideast) team.