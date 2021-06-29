Emma Polaski taken No. 8 in NWHL Draft to Connecticut Whale

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Former Syracuse ice hockey forward Emma Polaski was selected eighth overall by the Connecticut Whale in the 2021 NWHL Draft. Polaski scored 31 goals and assists in 128 career games with the Orange. The selection makes her the sixth SU skater currently in the NWHL.

Polaski attended a Whale free agent camp during the offseason and entered the draft as one of just two Syracuse players who graduated from the program in 2021 — the other being Kristen Siermachesky.

Polaski was the Orange’s only assistant captain during the 2020-21 season. The Morristown, New Jersey native recorded nine points (five goals and four assists) in 19 games during her senior season, and she led the team in power-play goals with three. She scored twice in a 7-1 rout over RIT, both SU and RIT coming on the man-advantage.

Polaski recorded a career-high 21 points during her sophomore season and lifted Syracuse to its first College Hockey America championship title during the 2018-19 season. She was named to the All-CHA second team after scoring a team-high 11 goals for the Orange, including four multi-point games.

She is tied for fifth all-time in power-play goals with 11 and tied for second in points per game with four.

Polaski joinsthe Whale alongside former Syracuse defenseman Allie Munroe who joined the Whale on June 3. The two skated together in Syracuse for two seasons before Munroe graduated and played two seasons for Djurgårdens IF in Sweden.