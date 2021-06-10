Maryland forward Alaysia Styles transfers to Syracuse

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Maryland forward Alaysia Styles announced her transfer to Syracuse on Thursday, becoming the seventh transfer to join the Syracuse women’s basketball roster for the 2021-22 season.

Styles began her collegiate career at California Berkeley before transferring to Maryland for her senior season. She averaged 4.9 points and 2.8 rebounds per game in 21 games with the Terrapins. Styles helped Maryland secure the Big Ten regular season and tournament titles — finishing with a Sweet Sixteen appearance — with key plays off the bench.



Before arriving at Maryland, Styles appeared in 88 games for California, where she averaged 4.6 points and 2.8 rebounds over three seasons. In her junior season, she averaged 8.4 points and 3.9 rebounds per game after starting 30 games for the Golden Bears. In high school, Styles was named a 4-star prospect by ESPN HoopGurlz and ranked No. 90 overall in the 2017 class.

Styles joins Shalexxus Aaron, Jayla Thornton, Najé Murray, Eboni Walker, Christianna Carr and Chrislyn Carr on the list of players who have announced their transfers to Syracuse this offseason. The seven transfers will join the No. 11-ranked recruiting class and three returning players from last season. The Orange lost 12 players to the transfer portal, 11 of whom have announced their transfer destinations.