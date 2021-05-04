UU to screen movie ‘Soul’ on the Quad

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

University Union will stream the Pixar film “Soul” on Friday at 8 p.m for Syracuse University and SUNY-ESF students, faculty and staff.

The screening will be held on the Quad, and a maximum of 50 people can attend the event. Advanced registration is not needed to attend, and social distancing and mask-wearing will be enforced at all times.

“Soul” follows Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx) as he lives a mediocre life as a middle school music teacher and has an accident that puts him in an afterlife realm. There, he must help the stubborn soul 22 (Tina Fey) find her way onto Earth so he can return home in time for a life-changing performance with jazz legend Dorothea Williams (Angela Bassett). Through his adventure with 22, Gardner realizes what’s missing from his life and how he can improve it before he dies.

The movie recently won the Oscar for best animated feature film and best original score, as well as the Golden Globe for best score motion picture and best animated feature.

In case of rain, the screening will occur on Saturday at 8 p.m. For questions, or to request accommodations, contact UU vice president Alexa Powers at uuvicepresident@gmail.com by Wednesday.