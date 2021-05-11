Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

University Union will host a silent disco event featuring an exclusive DJ set by electronic dance music duo Snakehips on Friday from 3-7 p.m.

The silent disco will be free and open to all Syracuse University and SUNY-ESF students, faculty and staff. It will take place at the Women’s Building, and there will be an LED screen so that attendees can watch Snakehips perform their set. Attendees will also be able to listen to two additional channels with playlists curated by UU.

In order to follow COVID-19 guidelines, attendees must sign up for a time slot on Eventbrite. Social distancing and mask-wearing protocols will be in place at the event.

Snakehips consists of Oliver Lee and James Carter, two producers from the U.K. who create music that spans genres such as rap and electronic. The duo began to gain popularity between 2012 and 2014. Their 2015 release “All My Friends” features Chance the Rapper and Tinashe and hit the top five on Australia, New Zealand and the U.K.’s charts. Snakehips has also worked with H.E.R., Anne-Marie and Joey Bada$$.

To ask questions or request accommodations, attendees can contact UU Vice President Alexa Powers at uuvicepresident@gmail.com by Wednesday.