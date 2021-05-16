No. 3 seed Syracuse’s 20-8 offensive onslaught propels it over Loyola in NCAA Tournament

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

After a defensive stop, Asa Goldstock collected the ball in her net before sending a long pass to Sierra Cockerille. Cockerille missed the pass but tapped the ball with the edge of her stick to Emma Tyrrell, who lingered right next to her.

Emma Tyrrell — stuck in the midst of two Loyola defenders — dodged both players and sent a cross-field pass to Meaghan Tyrrell at the crease. Meaghan Tyrrell basketed the pass, swung left and easily scored on Loyola goalie Kaitlyn Larsson.

Loyola entered the game ranked No. 4 in the nation for scoring defense, limiting its opponents to just 7.79 goals per game. Still, Syracuse notched a season-tying 13 goals in the first half, the same number of first-half goals it reached against Georgetown on April 6.

“We just took it as is, another game against an opponent we’ve already played once,” head coach Gary Gait said. “We focused on execution and getting it done.”

Advertisement



No. 3 seed Syracuse (15-3, 8-2 Atlantic Coast) cruised past Loyola (12-3, 4-0 Patriot League) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, winning 20-8. The Orange opened the 2021 season against Loyola with a dominating 18-6 road win. Three months later and without top goal scorers Emily Hawryschuk — who scored four goals against the Greyhounds in the season opener — and Megan Carney, the Orange dominated. Meaghan Tyrrell finished with a program-record seven goals in a tournament game.

Sam Swart struck first for Syracuse. Positioned in the center of the 12-meter mark, Swart curved around the arc to the left side of the 8-meter. She navigated two defenders before sending the ball over her right shoulder toward the net. The ball ricocheted off both goal posts and settled in the back of the net just three minutes into the game.

But minutes later, Cockerille turned the ball over as the Greyhounds took the ball deep into the Syracuse zone. Loyola tucked into the top left corner of the field before attempting a pass to an attack in front of the net. Instead of finding the end of the stick, the ball bounced off of Sarah Cooper’s leg and into the Syracuse net. After the goal, Syracuse’s offense slowed the game and in turn, sharpened its play.

“Just holding the ball for that extra second really helped settle down on offense,” Meaghan Tyrrell said.

Despite the early mistake, Syracuse settled into a rhythm and scored two goals at the free position to kick-start an offensive onslaught. The Orange outshot the Greyhounds 31-29 throughout the 60 minutes.

The offense ignited at the sound of the draw whistle. Midway through the first half, Katelyn Mashewske won a draw, knocking the ball to the turf near Ella Simkins. Simkins scooped up the ground ball and darted wide of the 12-meter. She found Emma Tyrrell awaiting a pass just outside the 12-meter, who shuffled into the 12-meter and passed to Swart inside the 8-meter. Swart collected the pass up high, faked left and dodged right to avoid her defender. With a clear lane, Swart winded a sidearm shot into the back of the net to give Syracuse a 9-3 lead.

Loyola attempted to mount a comeback in the second half, scoring four goals in the final 30-minute frame. On one attempt, with the Greyhounds shot clock down to 15 seconds, Loyola’s attack sent a flying shot toward goal, but the ball hit the post and rebounded back in the Syracuse zone as Cooper collected the ground ball.

But on the next possession, the Greyhounds found success. Livy Rosenzweig posted herself outside the 12-meter, sending a long pass to Catie Corolla at the cage. Corolla stutter stepped forward, confusing Goldstock and sent the ball over Goldstock’s right shoulder to score. Syracuse scored four unanswered goals in response.

Syracuse defender Kerry Defliese guards a Loyola attack. SU’s defense dominated against the Greyhounds as Asa Goldstock finished with seven saves. Courtesy of ACC

“We really focused heavily on shooting percentage,” Meaghan Tyrrell said. “Making sure you’re taking the most high percentage shooting options and holding the ball until the correct opportunity is there.”

Syracuse’s defense and Goldstock limited the Greyhounds to eight goals. On one free position shot, Goldstock tapped both posts with her stick before squatting to properly position herself. As the whistle blew, the Greyhound attack aimed a shot low on goal. Goldstock dropped down to her knees to trap the ball and stop the play.

Goldstock then collected the ball in her net and heaved a pass to Emma Tyrrell. Emma Tyrrell lingered wide open at the net, aimed and fired the ball into the left side of the goal, cementing Syracuse’s lead over Loyola 19-7.

“People were just very, very confident in themselves.” Meaghan Tyrrell said. “They were getting up on the line, and they were like, ‘I’m going to score.’”

By the end of the afternoon, Syracuse scored a season-high 20 goals to advance to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament. Meaghan Tyrrell and her sister Emma Tyrrell combined for 58% of Syracuse’s scoring.

“Hopefully we can build off this and then get a victory next week so that we can go to the Final Four and give ourselves a chance to play for a championship,” Gait said postgame. “Now, that’s what we’re focused on.”