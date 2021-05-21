6 Syracuse players earn Inside Lacrosse All-American honors

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Sarah Cooper, Meaghan Tyrrell, Ella Simkins, Megan Carney, Sam Swart and Kerry Defliese earned Inside Lacrosse All-American honors Friday. Cooper was named to an All-American first team for the first time in her career.

Tyrrell earned a spot on the second team, while Simkins and Carney were each named to the third team. Swart and Defliese were honorable mention selections.

Cooper ranks second in the Atlantic Coast Conference in caused turnovers per game (1.72) and ground balls per game (2.44). She recorded a season-high four caused turnovers against Notre Dame and caused three or more turnovers five times this season.

Tyrrell leads the Orange in points (96), goals (59) and assists (37). She ranks ninth on Syracuse’s all-time record list for points in a single season and eighth for all-time in assists.

“Meg Tyrrell stepped up again when we needed her, and she continues to be a good voice down there,” Asa Goldstock said after Tyrell recorded 10 points against Loyola in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. “Her growth, not just as a player with the goals she gets, but as a leader is really important.”

Despite missing the last five games of the season due to a season-ending torn ACL, Carney ranks second on the team — behind Tyrrell — in points (69) and goals (49).

Simkins has recorded a career-high 36 ground balls and 70 draw controls this season and is tied for the team lead with Cooper in caused turnovers (31).

Swart notched a career-high 41 points, scoring 34 goals and recording seven assists this season. Against Loyola, Swart recorded her sixth hat trick of the season, helping lead the Orange to a 20-8 win.

Defliese ranks second on the team in ground balls (39) and recorded a career-high 25 caused turnovers. She’s been a key player in SU’s dominant defense, which has held its opponents to 10 goals or fewer in 12 games this season.

