Syracuse advances to NCAA title game with commanding 21-13 win over Northwestern

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

TOWSON, Md. — It took 54 minutes for the celebration to begin, for Northwestern’s final attempt at erasing an early eight-goal lead to falter, for Syracuse’s second-half sloppiness to be mitigated in a span of 66 seconds and three final daggers. It took 54 minutes before head coach Gary Gait took his hands out of his pockets and bumped fists with an SU assistant coach as the sideline erupted for a Meaghan Tyrrell goal, and then erupted again for two more.

An Asa Goldstock save started the initial transition opportunity, feeding the clear attempt that ended when Ella Simkins found Meaghan Tyrrell cutting behind Kate Paliotta toward the right post. Two-straight draw control wins sparked two more for tallies from Emily Ehle and Sam Swart, erasing the late spurt from Northwestern in the final 10 minutes and allowing the Orange to wind down the rest of the clock until Emma Ward could race upfield on the final clear attempt. The SU freshman, whose five second-half goals last week advanced the Orange to this point, spun around, screamed and chucked the ball into the air before racing down to join her teammates swarming Goldstock.

Syracuse’s defense, led by Goldstock’s 10 saves, held the country’s top offense to just 13 goals, including four in the first half. Its offense notched a season-high 21, led by Meaghan Tyrrell’s five. And when the final horn sounded, the Orange advanced to their first national title game since 2014 and etched a meeting with Boston College on Sunday for the fourth time this season.

Syracuse’s 5-0 run after Northwestern scored the opening goal created SU’s lead, and then a second 5-0 run extended the lead even further. Ward hit Meaghan Tyrrell off a free-position, with the Syracuse junior cutting toward the right post and depositing the pass into the open net. Meaghan Tyrrell scored again 30 seconds later, converting a pair of Northwestern yellow cards into the Orange’s first two goals.

Advertisement



When Northwestern goalie Madison Doucette crept too far out of the cage, Syracuse created open-net opportunities for Ward and Jenny Markey — who released the shot before Doucette’s outstretched stick could create a disruption.

What resulted after the first half’s opening 10 minutes and continued throughout the following 20 was a balanced offensive attack by Syracuse — with four players scoring four goals in the opening half — and an offensive efficiency of 63.6% compared to the Wildcats’ 36.1%, according to Lacrosse Reference.

Meaghan Tyrrell led the Orange in scoring with five goals and three assists as SU advanced to the national championship game. Courtesy of Rich Barnes | USA Today Sports

The first half resembled a half Syracuse manufactured last February against the Wildcats, when the Orange turned a one-goal deficit at halftime into a five-goal victory. That game on Feb. 22 lifted the Orange to a 4-1 record that would keep growing until COVID-19 shut down its season less than a month later. It lifted the Orange past the opponent that had stopped its 2019 season before championship weekend and prevented it from being a “power-four team.”

This time, though, Syracuse pieced the two halves together and prevented Northwestern from ending its season in the NCAA tournament for the program’s fourth time. Meaghan Tyrrell secured a hat-trick off a free position to open the second half, and Syracuse’s defense forced another Wildcat turnover via a high pass.

Bianca Chevarie charged in on a free position and scored to make it 12-5 early in the second half. Minutes later, Meaghan and Emma Tyrrell scored back-to-back goals to build Syracuse’s lead back up to eight. Izzy Scane and Jane Hansen connected for a pair of goals on either end of the final media timeout — the second coming via a spin right, a fake back to the left, a low shot that bounced between Goldstock’s legs — but Syracuse responded with a late run of its own scored, capped by its final one with 37 seconds left in the game.

And when the two halves bookended together, SU etched a spot in a game it hadn’t reached before Gait took over the program in 2007, one it has reached four times since. When Syracuse hired Gait, he interviewed every returning player on the team and asked them the same question: “Were you recruited here to win a national championship?” Most said no, he recalled during his press conference on Monday.

But that simple answer of “no” stretched far deeper than the one word. Seasons that peaked with conference championship exits had become acceptable, Gait said in his ACC Network Packer and Durham appearance on Tuesday. They’d yet to advance past the NCAA Tournament’s first round.

“I plan on getting there every year,” Gait said on Monday.

This season, obstacle after obstacle threatened to prevent the Orange from getting there. Injuries to their top two scorers, Emily Hawryschuk and Megan Carney. Offensive lapses against top teams like North Carolina. Back in February, before the season opener against Loyola and the 18 games that followed, Syracuse’s season was supposed to be defined by a trip to Johnny Unitas Stadium, tucked inside Towson University, to championship weekend, to the field that meant it was one step closer to an elusive national championship. Four weeks later, when Hawryschuk and Carney went down, their season could have been defined by the two ACL tears preventing them from reaching this field.

But instead, the Orange morphed those preseason expectations and in-season injuries into a balanced attack that sparked a tournament run. The Orange still ended up on the 120-yard field painted with the NCAA championship logo, and then defeated Northwestern and the seven-year drought of championship game appearances along with it.