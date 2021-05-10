SU changes testing requirement for Main Campus residents to once a week

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University announced Monday that it would transition back to requiring COVID-19 testing once a week for all Main Campus residents, effective immediately.

The university started requiring all Main Campus residents to get tested twice a week in response to a cluster of COVID-19 cases in resident halls in mid-March. SU has mandated testing at least once a week for all SU students since the beginning of the spring semester.

All students who regularly access campus are required to report to the Carrier Dome testing center at least once every seven days to remain in compliance with university testing guidelines. Students who fail to get tested within this timeframe will be locked out of their digital resources, including campus WiFi, Blackboard and MySlice.

The university also suspended in-person seating in dining areas, including dining halls and the Schine Student Center, and transitioned to grab-and-go service only in response to the residence hall clusters in March. SU reopened these spaces at 50% capacity April 18 and cited rising student vaccinations as reason for lifting some restrictions.

About two-thirds of SU’s student body, more than 66%, are fully vaccinated as of April 21. SU has said it expects to be able to relax certain restrictions as public health indicators improve.