Don’t depend on campus commitment emails to stay informed

Syracuse University releases updates on its progress in implementing the Campus Commitments to Diversity and Inclusion to inform us of how it’s working to foster a diverse and inclusive campus community. SU should take more action against racism and bias on campus, but there’s more that students of privileged identities can do to make our campus more inclusive and welcoming, too. For students with privilege, does the understanding and care for inclusivity go beyond just complaining about the university’s efforts?

To truly understand the global issues that affect people of marginalized identities, students with privilege should focus on better educating themselves. Anti-Asian hate crimes, Islamophobia and racism won’t go away with one discussion, but starting conversations about these issues is an important first step, especially at a predominantly white institution such as SU. University officials can’t change the campus culture if the student body doesn’t also play an active role in combating all forms of hate.

Students of privileged identities must do a better job of seeking out information to further their understanding of global issues independently. Doing this is the only way to root out bias and ignorance as central causes of hate. Of course, students must also avoid practicing performative activism, which is using social media activism just to fit in with the crowd.

Undoubtedly, the university should do more to educate students on diversity and inclusion, but students with privilege must educate themselves, too. Classes at SU encourage critical thinking so that students learn to think for themselves and consider perspectives and experiences outside their own. But if a classroom setting is the only place where students of privileged identities consider issues they aren’t affected by, that won’t be enough to address the discrimination and hate that people of marginalized identities experience within and outside of the classroom.

Issues of anti-Asian hate, racism and Islamophobia require us to engage in long and hard conversations. We need students who don’t wait for SU officials to implement change on campus and vaguely inform them of these issues in statements and emails.

SU’s campus commitments won’t fully solve ignorance and hate on campus. Ignorance and hate is another pandemic we have to battle with. There is no way we will be able to create a truly diverse and inclusive environment on campus if students of privilege identities don’t take up this work, too.

Polina Plitchenko is a junior psychology major. Her column appears biweekly. She can be reached at pplitche@syr.edu.