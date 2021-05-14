SU will continue to require masks on campus pending updates from NY state

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University will not change its guidance on wearing masks on campus until the New York State Department of Health issues recommendations.

SU will not re-evaluate their own mask policy until the state completes its own re-evaluation, said J. Michael Haynie, vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and innovation, in an campus-wide email Friday morning. The NYSDOH is in the process of reviewing the recent mask-wearing recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which announced on Thursday that people who are fully vaccinated can stop wearing masks in most situations.

“Today, CDC is updating our guidance for fully vaccinated people,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said. “Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physically distancing.”

Haynie said although the CDC recommendation shows that the U.S. is “trending in the right direction” in regard to COVID-19, the university plans to continue regulating COVID-19 protocols on campus.

The university’s COVID-19 dashboard currently sits a total of seven cases between students, staff and faculty in Central New York.