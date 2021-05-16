5 Syracuse players earn DI Media All-American honors

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Five Syracuse players earned 2021 Men’s DI Media All-American honors, which were announced on Sunday night. Attack Stephen Rehfuss and midfielder Tucker Dordevic were named to the third team, and midfielder Brendan Curry, short-stick defensive midfielder Peter Dearth and long-stick midfielder Brett Kennedy were honorable mentions. All five were also All-Americans last year.

Rehfuss, a sixth-year senior, had a career year with 56 points to lead the Orange, and for most of the season, he was their most consistent offensive threat. In SU’s first-round loss in the NCAA Tournament to Georgetown, he earned a team-high three points along with Jamie Trimboli.

Rehfuss was also a Tewaaraton Award nominee but was not selected as one of the five finalists for the prize, which goes to the nation’s best player. This is his second year earning All-American honors after being an honorable mention last year. Drafted by Premier League Lacrosse’s Cannons, he’s stated his intention to fight for an active roster spot with the team this summer.

Dordevic’s 31 points, 23 of those being goals, led all Syracuse midfielders this year. While playing on the top midfield line with Trimboli and Curry, the redshirt sophomore picked up career highs in goals, assists and points this year. He was also an honorable mention All-American last year and has been on the Tewaaraton watch list two years in a row.

Another part of that top midfield trio, Curry scored 17 goals and picked up 28 points. This is his third time being an All-American, and he’s been on the Tewaaraton watch list for three years running. His numbers dipped slightly from his sophomore campaign in 2019, when he scored 19 goals and earned 33 points, but he shot the ball at just over 32% this year compared to just over 20% in 2019.

Dearth will also likely be playing in the PLL this summer after being drafted by the Atlas. He’s been a mainstay at the short-stick defensive midfield position since moving from offense into that role his sophomore year. He was a second-team All-American last year and honorable mention the year before that. And to start the year, he became Syracuse’s first three-year captain.

A dangerous threat in transition, Dearth scored four goals and assisted two others this year. He was fourth on the team with 25 ground balls and also caused three turnovers during the year. He remained behind fellow short-stick defensive midfielders Denver’s Danny Logan, North Carolina’s Connor Maher and Maryland’s Roman Puglise, who respectively earned first-team, second-team and third-team honors.

Kennedy also earned All-American honors for a third time in his career, though the last two times he made the third team. He started the year at close defense but moved to long-stick midfield after the first game to free up his transition opportunities and because of a lack of depth at that position. Last year, he played the whole year at close defense and earned All-American honors at that spot.

He scored two goals and assisted four to earn a career-high six points in the season. He was second on the team with 46 ground balls, behind faceoff man Jakob Phaup, and he also caused the second-most turnovers on SU behind close defender Grant Murphy.