Former SU basketball player Demetris Nichols reportedly set to return as grad assistant

Former Syracuse forward Demetris Nichols is reportedly set to serve as the team’s graduate assistant for the 2021-22 season. While the deal has yet to be finalized, Nichols said in a phone conversation with Syracuse.com that he expects the hiring to happen.

After his senior season, the Portland Trailblazers drafted Nichols in the second round, but immediately traded him to the New York Knicks. He finished his two-year stint in the NBA playing in just 18 games, 13 of which came for the Chicago Bulls.

“I haven’t been able to sleep all week since I found out the news,” Nichols said to Syracuse.com. “The door is so narrow to get into coaching, and I knew that if I was going to get into coaching, this is the time.”

This opportunity is a dream come true. I can't explain how passionate I am to learn, help and assist these young men to reach their goals on and off the court. Orange 🍊 https://t.co/9diNyGpBOg





— Demetris Nichols (@NicholsDemetris) May 17, 2021

Nichols played the majority of the 2009-19 seasons overseas, briefly joining the G League affiliate of the Miami Heat. But after a foot injury, Nichols, 36, said he decided to retire and pursue a career in coaching.

With SU, Nichols averaged 10.9 points per game — including a career-high 37 points against St. John’s — and grabbed 4.1 rebounds per game. He started all 35 games he played in his junior and senior seasons. After the 2006-07 season, Nichols was named to the Big East First Team and was an All-American Honorable Mention.

His addition would mean head coach Jim Boeheim’s staff would comprise five former Syracuse players, including former teammate Gerry McNamara.