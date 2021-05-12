Syracuse’s Stephen Rehfuss, Brett Kennedy named to All-ACC team

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse’s Stephen Rehfuss and Brett Kennedy were named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference team following the conclusion of the 2021 regular season. Rehfuss was one of six attacks selected while Kennedy was one of three long-stick midfielders.

The conference’s five head coaches voted on the conference’s team. Syracuse’s two selections were the fewest in the conference. Rehfuss leads the Orange in points (53) and has the most points by an SU player since 2016. He’s the only SU player on the Tewaaraton Award Watch List, given to the best collegiate lacrosse player in the country. Rehfuss was added to the list midway through the season after SU’s starting midfield started out the year on the watch list.

The All-ACC selection is the first of Rehfuss’ career and the third of Kennedy’s. The long-stick midfielder has a career high in caused turnovers, ground balls, assists and points this year. He moved back to his natural long-stick midfield position after playing the first game of the year as SU’s top close defender. Mitch Wykoff’s insertion into the starting defense’s lineup made the shift possible for Kennedy.

Syracuse will play No. 5 seed Georgetown in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at a neutral site in College Park, Maryland. If the Orange win, they’ll play the winner of No. 4 seed Virginia and Bryant for a spot in the Final Four.