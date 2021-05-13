Scattered lessons from junior year

It’s a unique time to be a college student. The conditions we’ve grown accustomed to are ones we never could have imagined. As a junior, I’ve had time to reflect on the past three years at Syracuse University and have realized that I, like other SU juniors and seniors, have seen a lot — one or two years before COVID-19 hit and another few dominated by a pandemic and filled with uncertainty.

Despite the years we’ve shared, it’s needless to say that our experiences vary immensely. While some people have found new ways to persevere during the pandemic, we should not forget the growing number of people who have had their lives drastically altered due to COVID-19.

This time of unprecedented change has given me the space to reflect on the past, present and future. Here are a few scattered lessons I learned from my junior year (as well as a song that captures the “vibe”).

Complacency can be devastating

This is America by Childish Gambino

It isn’t enough to simply acknowledge that there is racism in the U.S. From the murder of George Floyd and other Black people to the countless cases of anti-Asian hate, it has become even more clear than before that systemic racism is ever-present in America.

Some people are passive and complacent in how they approach racism in the U.S., which is frightening to me. And it should be for you, too. It isn’t enough to sit back and view the shootings, hate crimes and racism that occur almost daily.

That being said, action takes many forms. You don’t need to protest to make a difference, although attending rallies and marches is one way to take action. Sending letters to local politicians, having uncomfortable conversations or even attending a seminar about racism makes a difference. Being active and intentional is part of what matters.

Social media has become an integral part of modern activism, and many people use social media to raise awareness on certain issues. However, going back to being active and intentional, it is important to not post mindlessly. Posting or reposting information that you’ve researched, fact-checked and verified is the best way to spread awareness while preventing the spread of misinformation. The fast-paced, far-reaching nature of social media is what can make social media either extremely beneficial or extremely detrimental.

Time Doesn’t Wait for you

Summer of ‘69 by Bryan Adams

I am by no means old. I’m currently 20 years young. But when I think about my freshman self going to Sadler to eat dinner with my friends, it feels like ages ago.

While I do feel like time is accelerating and the end of college is rapidly approaching, I’ve started to find comfort in the small moments. Knowing that I may never get those moments again, I try to record, enjoy and savor these fleeting interactions.

With the little time I have left at SU, I am trying to be proactive in spending time with people and even taking time to enjoy that $70,000 sunset that we often take for granted.

Five Guys

Wannabe by Spice Girls

Besides the fact that it’s overrated, there are surprisingly only so many times one can eat Five Guys.

Friends

Old Friends (Extended Version) by Howard Shore

People often ask “what’s something you would tell your younger self?” Well, I would tell young Isaac to explore more. When coming to SU, my impression was that there wouldn’t be any Asian students. So once I arrived at SU, I befriended as many Asian students as I could to be surrounded by familiarity. But I ended up limiting myself to friends who were like me. I think that was one of the bigger mistakes I’ve made in college.

This year I’ve had the privilege of meeting some amazing people, people I would have never imagined myself talking to as a freshman or a sophomore.

Unique Tea House Better be Here in 10 years

Sunflower by Post Malone

Kung Fu Tea moved into The Marshall this past year, and while it is good on occasion, it can’t take away from the draw of the oldest of the three boba shops. Unique Tea House.

Shabby interior, creaky stairs and the kindest people. Maybe the boba isn’t the best but the experience is what has earned it prime real estate in my junior year tour.

TikTok

Any Song that Annoys You

I learned that I dislike hearing “SHEESHHHH.” My friends say it just to antagonize me. It sucks.

Thus concludes my list of junior year lessons. There are many things we can learn from this past year, and no matter if they are personal lessons or societal lessons, there’s always room for growth. Cheers to the future.

Isaac Ryu is a junior broadcast and digital journalism major. His column appears biweekly. He can be reached at iryu01@syr.edu.