Former Syracuse forward Quincy Guerrier transfers to Oregon

Former Syracuse forward Quincy Guerrier will transfer to Oregon, he announced on Instagram. Guerrier had previously announced on April 30 that he’d enter the transfer portal while still continuing to test the pre-draft process and eventually whittled his list down to the Ducks, Memphis, Arizona State and Illinois.

Throughout the past two seasons, Guerrier took his role as the Orange’s sixth man and turned it into a regular starting spot while, at the same time, boosting his draft stock through four double-doubles in seven games to open the 2020-21 season. He refined his shot during the elongated offseason and used slight fingertip and elbow adjustments to resemble the stretch forward — who at the same time was a pure scorer — that SU head coach Jim Boeheim envisioned Guerrier as while recruiting him.

“We’ve known that he can make 3s,” Boeheim said after a Dec. 8 loss to Rutgers, when Guerrier made as many 3-pointers (3) as he did his entire freshman season. “But he hasn’t.”

Guerrier finished his sophomore season shooting 31.1% on 74 3-point attempts, nearly tripling the number of shots he took from beyond the arc his first year with SU and complementing that with the team’s highest 2-point field goal percentage at 55.4%. Opponents couldn’t give Guerrier extra space around the 3-point line anymore, and that opened up other opportunities on offense for Syracuse.

He also led the Orange with 8.4 rebounds per game and finished with the highest offensive and defensive rebounding percentages on SU, according to KenPom. Guerrier’s offensive outputs tailed off in the second half of the season, but he still finished with eight double-doubles despite finishing with single-digit point totals in five of Syracuse’s last 10 games.

Quincy Guerrier announced his transfer to Oregon on Thursday. Courtesy of Rich Barnes | USA Today Sports

“Last year he was spotting up a lot for 3s,” Boeheim said on Dec. 16. “That’s not where he’s good. He’s stronger than most anybody he’s going to play against, and he’s quick to the ball. He’s got good instincts around the basket.”

With Oregon, Guerrier will join a program that went 21-7 and advanced to the Sweet 16 before losing to USC. The Ducks had the 10th-best adjusted offensive efficiency under Dana Altman, per KenPom, with their 37.7 3-point percentage ranked No. 18 in the country — led by Chris Duarte and his 42.4%.

Guerrier’s the fourth Syracuse player to announce their transfer destination, joining Woody Newton (Oklahoma State), Kadary Richmond (Seton Hall) and Robert Braswell (Charlotte), while John Bol Ajak remains in the portal. With Marek Dolezaj forgoing his extra year of eligibility and Alan Griffin entering the NBA Draft and signing with an agent, the Orange have now lost seven players from last year’s roster that advanced to the Sweet 16.