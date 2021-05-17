New York lifts mask mandate to align with CDC guidelines starting Wednesday

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Effective May 19, New York state will lift the mask mandate for fully vaccinated people, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced at a press conference Monday.

“If you are vaccinated, you are safe,” Cuomo said. “No masks, no social distancing.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks in most situations. New York state will adopt the CDC’s new mask and social distancing guidance for vaccinated people, Cuomo tweeted Monday.

Masks are still required for unvaccinated people, as well as on public transit, in schools and in some communal settings, Cuomo said. Private businesses are still allowed to mandate masks if they want, he said.

Advertisement



Syracuse University previously announced that it would not change its guidance on wearing masks on campus until the New York State Department of Health issues recommendations, according to J. Michael Haynie, vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and innovation, in a campus-wide email Friday morning.

41.6% of New York residents are fully vaccinated and 50% of New Yorkers have received at least one dose, according to the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker.