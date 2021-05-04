New York extends moratorium on evictions until end of August

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has extended New York state’s moratorium on evictions until the end of August.

The moratorium, which was previously extended until May 1, was initially put in place at the beginning of the pandemic. Cuomo signed legislation Tuesday that prohibits evictions for tenants and businesses owners until Aug. 31.

“As we approach the light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, it is critical that we continue to protect both New York’s tenants and business owners who have suffered tremendous hardship throughout this entire pandemic,” Cuomo said in a press release.

Cuomo signed the COVID-19 Emergency Protect Our Small Businesses Act into law on March 9, which allows businesses with less than 50 employees or less than 10 locations to avoid evictions if they file a financial hardship declaration.

Advertisement



Tuesday’s legislation expands on this act and the initial residential moratorium, the COVID-19 Emergency Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Act. Businesses now have until Aug. 31 to file a financial hardship declaration.

The announcement comes a day after Cuomo announced that the state would lift capacity limits for businesses. Starting May 19, businesses and other venues in New York will be able to operate at full capacity while continuing to accommodate 6 feet of distance between patrons.

Syracuse residents have rallied for expansions of the moratorium to protect tenants, many of whom have faced increased financial hardship during the pandemic. Tenants’ rights activists have expressed fear that ending the moratorium and allowing landlords to evict tenants who can’t pay their rent would result in mass homelessness.

“Extending this legislation will help to ensure that vulnerable New Yorkers and business owners who are facing eviction through no fault of their own are able to keep their homes and businesses as we continue on the road to recovery,” Cuomo said.