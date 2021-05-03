New York businesses can open at full capacity starting May 19

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Businesses in New York state will be allowed to open at full capacity, so long as social distancing can be maintained, starting May 19.

The eased restrictions are a result of the state’s progress on the vaccine rollout, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a press release Monday. Businesses may open at full capacity beginning May 19 if they can accommodate 6 feet of distance between patrons.

“Thanks to our increasing vaccination rates, as well as our successful, data-based regional approach, we’re able to take more steps to reopen our economy, help businesses and workers and keep moving towards returning to normal,” Cuomo said in the release.

New York will also increase the indoor social gathering limit to 250 people on May 19. The state’s outdoor gathering limit will increase to 500 people on May 10.

Capacity limits will increase to 30% for large-scale indoor venues and 33% for outdoor venues on May 19. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will still be required.

New Jersey and Connecticut will join New York in loosening their coronavirus-related restrictions.

As of Monday, 35.2% of New York residents have been fully vaccinated, Cuomo said on Twitter. New York began allowing walk-in appointments at mass vaccination sites, such as the New York State Fairgrounds, last week.

“For anyone who has yet to be vaccinated, please do so as soon as you can,” Cuomo said.