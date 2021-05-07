Lil Tjay and Aminé to perform at virtual UU Block Party

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

University Union will virtually host popular rappers such as Lil Tjay and Aminé for this year’s Block Party, UU announced in a press release.

The event will take place May 14 at 8 p.m. and can be watched on UU’s ‘Cuse Activity Page. Other artists performing include alternative hip-hop musician Dominic Fike, trap artist Flo Milli and EDM duo SOFI TUKKER. The event is open to Syracuse University and SUNY-ESF students, faculty and staff.

UU will also host in-person events on the Quad the day of Block Party. There will be a photo booth, a balloon arch, a signable wall for students and voter registration tables from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. At the Women’s Building, silent disco and extreme racing will be available from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. to those who sign up via an online form.

Lil Tjay released his second album, “Destined 2 Win,” in April. The Bronx native first gained recognition by releasing music on SoundCloud. He then hit No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with his feature on Polo G’s song “Pop Out,” and his heartthrob melodic sound was also featured on Pop Smoke’s single “Mood Swings.”

Aminé first gained prevalence through his 2017 hit “Caroline.” In 2020, the rapper released his third album, “Limbo,” which debuted at No. 16 on the Billboard 200 chart. Aminé has also had acting roles, appearing on HBO’s “Insecure.”

Dominic Fike has appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and worked with artists such as pop singer Halsey and the rap collective Brockhampton. The Florida-raised artist has frequently collaborated with Brockhampton’s frontman Kevin Abstract and released his debut album, “What Could Possibly Go Wrong,” last July.

EDM duo SOFI TUKKER have been nominated for multiple Grammys, including for their critically acclaimed 2018 album “Treehouse.” The duo also released tracks during the beginning of the pandemic, such as“House Arrest,” in collaboration with electronic duo Gordon City.

Trap artist Flo Milli grew up listening to legendary artists such as Erykah Badu, which is shown through her colorful lyrics. The Alabama-raised artist released her debut mixtape in 2020, which peaked at No. 78 on the Billboard 200 chart.

For questions or accommodations, UU requests that patrons contact UU vice president Alexa Powers at uuvicepresident@gmail.com by Wednesday.