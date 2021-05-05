LaVonda Reed to become dean of Georgia State University law school

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

LaVonda Reed, a Syracuse University law professor and associate provost for faculty affairs, will become the first Black dean of Georgia State University’s College of Law.

Reed, who came to SU in 2006 and has held her current role since 2015, will assume her role at Georgia State on July 1. Her teaching has focused on wills and trusts, property law and communications, and regulatory law and policy, according to an SU News release.

“When other universities recognize the leadership talent developed at Syracuse University, there is a sense of pride,” Chancellor Kent Syverud said in the release. “As a former law dean, I can say confidently that Georgia State is making a great investment in her leadership.”

During her time at SU, Reed conducted a comprehensive review of faculty salaries to ensure female faculty were receiving equal pay to their male counterparts, according to the release. She also served on several committees in the University Senate.

She has been responsible for the oversight of the Lender Center for Social Justice, according to a Georgia State University press release. The center, housed in SU’s School of Education, hosts events and provides fellowships that promote interdisciplinary approaches to issues related to social justice, equity and inclusion at SU.

She has also been part of initiatives at SU to help recruit and retain faculty of underrepresented backgrounds.

Reed helped establish the Center for Teaching and Learning Excellence and create both the Diversity Opportunity Hire and Future Professors programs. She was also involved with the Women in Science and Engineering and the NSF-Advance team at SU.

“I am grateful for the opportunities I have had at Syracuse University, which have prepared me for this exciting opportunity,” Reed said in the release.