Keith Alford to become dean of University at Buffalo’s School of Social Work

Keith A. Alford, Syracuse University’s chief diversity and inclusion officer, will leave SU to become dean of the University at Buffalo’s School of Social Work.

During his 25 years at SU, Alford aimed to promote diversity, inclusion, accessibility for people with disabilities and social justice within the campus community, according to an SU news release.

“Keith is well known on our campus for his grace, compassion and commitment to serving our students,” Syverud said in the news release. “His long and distinguished career at Syracuse University will have a lasting impact on our community.”

Alford served as SU’s first chief diversity and inclusion officer since May 2019, and he was the interim chief diversity and inclusion officer the year prior. Additionally, Alford served as a professor, a chair and a program director at the School of Social Work at Falk College during his time at SU.

Alford was also involved in the Faculty Senate Committee on Diversity, the Division of Enrollment and the Student Experience’s Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Council, and he was an advisor to the DPS Student of Color Advisory Committee.

“I am so proud of the work done by dozens of individuals who, in this process, brought diverse viewpoints, honesty and understanding to a process that will serve our students, faculty and staff for generations to come,” Alford said in the news release.

Alford will continue to work as the chief diversity and inclusion officer at SU until he joins UB on Aug. 15.

As dean, Alford will also serve as the chief academic and administrative officer of UB’s School of Social Work, where he will lead a new strategic plan that incorporates diversity, inclusion and social justice efforts at the university, the news release said.

“I am honored by the opportunity at UB, though I will certainly miss my Syracuse University family,” Alford said.