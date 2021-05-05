Falk College to establish memorial fund for late professor Evan Weissman

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University’s Falk College will establish a memorial fund in honor of late professor Evan Weissman, the university announced Wednesday.

The Evan Weissman Scholarship Fund will support graduate students in the food studies program, according to an SU News release. Weissman, who was an associate professor of nutrition and food studies, died unexpectedly on April 9, 2020.

Weissman’s family established the fund, and those who wish to contribute can do so online.

“We know how much Evan loved his students: he was so delighted to see them not only learning in the classroom but also learning in and from the community,” said Marsha Weissman, Weissman’s mother, in the release. “In creating this scholarship, we are keeping Evan’s spirit alive.”

Weissman came to Falk College in 2012 and helped facilitate the launch of the food studies bachelor’s degree program in 2014.

Shortly before his death, he was awarded the Lender Faculty Fellowship — which SU professor Jonnell Robinson has overseen since he died. The project focuses on creating a local food system prioritizing access and sustainability.

Weissman was a part of several local food sustainability groups throughout his life, including Syracuse Grows, the Onondaga County Agricultural Council and the Syracuse Hunger Project.

The scholarship will support current and future students in continuing his commitment to food justice and using food as a mechanism for social change, according to the release.

“By bringing students out of the classroom and into the world, professor Weissman’s students became active change-makers for social justice, learning values and skills that will serve them well as leaders of tomorrow,” said Diane Lyden Murphy, dean of Falk College, in the release. “The Evan Weissman Scholarship Fund honors Evan’s legacy and his deep commitment to his students.”