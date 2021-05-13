Duck: Sarah Lee

The Daily Orange helped me figure out what journalism looks like and introduced me to a network of students who care about the work they do and support each other. I am so lucky to have been a part of an organization and group that accepted me for who I was and helped me grow my confidence.

Corey: To my friend, future roommate and first photo editor: I will never forget the day you came up to me in Newhouse and asked me if I wanted to be an assistant photo editor for The D.O. I’ve said this once, and I’ll say it again, you introduced me to something so formative and special, and I had no idea at the time how valuable and happy I would be here. Thank you for believing in me and taking a chance on me.

Elizabeth: Thank you for always being there for me, through thick and thin. I have zero clue what my college experience would look like without you. Your kindness, compassion and patience is unwavering, and I value your friendship so much. I am so lucky to work with you at The D.O. and on other special projects.

Talia: I look up to you so much. Thank you for always letting me bug you with design questions while Corey was still in class. I continue to look up to you as a leader. You are so caring and a comforting presence in the cozy digital room. Your warmth and gentleness made me feel welcomed at The D.O. Good luck after graduation! You’re going to do great things!

Emily: The smile on your face whenever you walk into the visual’s room wiped away any problems on my mind that day. Thank you for always listening to me and motivating the people around you. I am so proud of all you’ve done for visuals and I know you will do the same for The D.O. as a whole as the incoming editor-in-chief. #TeamVisuals

Annabelle: You are so extremely talented. You bring out the inner beauty, strength and grace in every photograph you make. I remember the first assignment you did for The D.O., and I am so glad that you were an assistant photo editor with me.

Shannon: Thank you for listening to my rants this year. You are an incredibly talented designer, and I had the privilege to work with you. And also, I figured out what a pica is.