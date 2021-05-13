Duck: Roshan Fernandez

Over the past two weeks, I’ve spent a couple minutes in the sports office at the end of every production night staring at the old newspapers taped on walls around me. I’ve used those moments to reflect on my time within those four walls. But I’ve also used them to delay writing this duck, to delay the inevitable point where I have to move on from a job that’s become so much more.

I’ve delayed it so much, and I’m so far past the deadline that I’d rather not publicly admit how late I am. As Crane always tells me, “Roshan, do the damn thing.” Here goes:

Skyler: “Kiss everyone and YOLO everything” was the motto of this semester, according to your Slack message from December. It’s fair to say that advice didn’t materialize because neither of us kissed “everyone” or YOLO-ed much of anything. Yet it’s that energetic, bubbly, hilarious personality that you bring which makes the sports office enjoyable. After a semester of “no-fun Roshan,” I know it’s much needed. I’ll miss you ranting constantly about how you thought Crane was cute at the start of the semester, and you continuing to rant about that for the rest of the semester, too. But more than anything, I know you have the drive and the passion to lead this section. It’s why I’ve always been so hard on you, why I’ve told you I’m proud of you a handful of times and why I’ve truly meant it every single time. I’m glad we spent 14 weeks of production in 230, and know that I’m always a text or call away.

Crane: One of the first things I remember you telling me was that you had a 21-meal per week plan. Then you said you ate all 21 of those meals too. I thought you were crazy — I’d never met a kid in college like who could pull that off, and I still haven’t. In that moment, over something that random, it’s fair to say my admiration for you began. There’s no other way to put it other than the fact that I admire your grind. I admire your dedication, your thoroughness, your passion for the craft. Over the two years since, I’ve tried to match all of those things. I’ve come up miserably short, because no one works like Crane does (see: “intermittent sleep schedule”). You went from the guy who sacrificed his Friday night in fall 2019 to help me cover my first game at C-NS (and rewrite my entire gamer at 1 a.m.), to the assistant who checked my tweets when Danny was busy, to my boss, to one of the smartest writers on my staff. Our five minute phone calls about a story idea became two and a half hour ones about everything else. And somewhere in the middle of all that, you became my best friend. Tell Griffin Cook’s uncle I say hello next time you chat with him.



KJ: Since I met you during April of my senior year of high school, you’ve been like a big brother to me. Now that I’ve concluded my sports editor semester, I have absolutely no idea how you found the time to get lunch on multiple occasions with a random freshman like me. But I’m so grateful that you took that chance on me. So grateful that you were so hard on me, even on the days when it frustrated me endlessly. So grateful that you were there to help me manage the tall task of being a sophomore sports editor. I couldn’t have done it without you, and I wouldn’t be the journalist — or person — that I am today without you, either. I know this inflated your ego way too much, considering your ego is already way too inflated, but it’s all true. The next time “multiple sources” text you about something I messed up, be sure to let me know.



Danny: I’ve always looked up to you. I still have a screenshot saved in my camera roll after my first A1 where you told me you were “very very proud” of me. A part of me was always — and still is — intimidated by how smart you are. It’s why I always struggled to edit your stories: so many times, you just knew better than me. The tiny gesture to send me that message meant so much, and it’s been helpful to know that I can always pick your brain when I need advice. I doubt I’ll ever be the journalist you are, but hopefully I can get a little bit closer during my two years left.

Anish: You’re like a little brother to me. Reading your Syracuse application essay about how I inspired you to come here was the first time I truly realized that. It’s been really comforting to know that there’s someone here, by my side, who just “gets” what growing up in Cupertino was like. Since that “High Times” El Estoque story which we co-bylined, I’ve known what you were capable of. Keep making me proud.

Anthony and Connor: The two of you are the future. I know copy editing wasn’t the most fun, and I was (apparently) passive aggressive in the beginning when you guys made mistakes, but I’ve been awed by the work you two continue to produce. Comparing where you both started the semester to where you both are now is like night and day, and I know that this was just the beginning.

Allie: Working with you and Skyler was a blast. Thanks for letting us blast country music late at night, even though I know you hated it. I’ll cherish the random late-night Slack conversations, too, the ones about D.O. crushes and past crushes and the random activities that we all did between runner and gamer. No matter what you end up doing over the next two years, I know that you have the knowledge and the experience to do a great job.

Dabbundo: I’ll never be able to pull off a Dab data story when I cover football and men’s basketball, and I don’t think I should even try. You’re glowing personality made The D.O. sports more enjoyable, and I’m glad I was a part of that, even if it was only for a handful of semesters.

Thomas: I thought our 20-hour round trip drive to Greensboro would include an hour of conversation and 19 hours of individual activities. Instead, it turned into us talking for almost the entire time. We have so much in common, and I’ll always cherish that trip (and Bojangles). Thanks for not giving me COVID-19. And also, I’m sorry about your sink.

Aro: You were the first person I knew at Syracuse, one of few who talked me into coming here. For that, I’ll always owe you. First semester was a blast with you, and I can’t wait to have you back on campus this fall.

Gaurav: Long live The Daily Brown.

Hillman: Coming over for parties in the attic of your place during fall 2019 was absolutely electric. I missed having you around after my freshman year, but I know you were accomplishing big things. I’ll see you this summer when I come down to D.C.

Alex Cirino, Adam McCaffery, Henry O’Brien: Each of you have accomplished some impressive stuff this semester — just keep on going.

Rest of sports staff: I never would’ve been able to fill a budget during a pandemic without you all. I wouldn’t have accomplished anything during my sports editor semester, either. Keep on grinding.

D.O. Sports Alumni: I spoke with so many of you over the course of this semester. You all sacrificed time out of busy days to give me and my staff advice, and it means so much. I’m sorry I can’t thank each of you individually, though. Damn word counts.

Head-eds spring 2021: “Budget at 6?” Love you all.

Sydney: We go way back to Cherubs. I didn’t know you well then, but it’s been so much fun getting to know you since.

Mira, Chris, Sarah, Sessa: The work y’all have done for this paper is amazing. I marvel at the fact that you all flip such powerful stories in such a short time. If anyone understands the grind, you all do. Thanks for letting me have the front page a few times, too.

Maggie: I don’t think I’m ever going to stop calling to you weird. I don’t get you at all, but I’m so glad we became closer this semester. Don’t even think about taking down your D.O. stories that are hanging in your apartment because you’re an incredibly talented writer and reporter. Also, I still like Monica more than you, so don’t let this go to your head.

Casey: When I was an asst. digital editor, I thought you hated me. It turns out you just hated being digital editor. I’m going to miss your shriek-like laugh and the random, rambly conversations we had in management on a nightly basis. You’ve given this paper so much over your last eight semesters, and even though I was only part of a small piece of that, I’m eternally grateful. Get some sleep, unless you’re coming back for a fifth year?

Emma: What is space? I don’t think we’ll ever figure it out. Casey is probably still trying to Slack you an explanation. I have so much respect and trust for you as an editor, and I know you’re going to accomplish amazing things. Say hi to your mans Clay for me.

Pbot, Andrew, Vishnu: You guys have always been so supportive of me. We’ve been scattered across the country for the past two years, but every time we’re all back home, it feels just like old times. Just know that “the audacity and the head-assery” will be back soon.



Will, Ryan, Anya: I’m sorry for all the times I left early because I had to wake up early the next morning. I look forward to spending quality time with you all next year, time that isn’t disrupted by endless Slack messages, Twitter notifications and emails. I promise I’ll be around more.

Lucy: This semester was a setback for me in our ongoing contest of who finishes with a better GPA, but I’m still confident I’ll recover. I hate how you just get everything about me, but it’s been comforting to know that you’re always there to support me. Love you, Luc.

Ben: I’ve woken you up a lot of times this year at ungodly hours trying to take a shower or get some 5 a.m. work done. I can’t say I’ll stop doing that next year, but I do know that I’ll be setting aside a ton more time to hang out with you. Thanks for always asking how The D.O. was when I get home late at night and then listening to me rant about some nonsense that I know you don’t care about. You’ve been my best friend in Syracuse, and I can’t wait for the next two years. Next time we get a new writer’s story, I’ll let you rewrite it.



Mom and Dad: Mom, it feels like so recently that you encouraged me to take “writing for publication” during freshman year of high school. That’s when I first fell in love with journalism, and you have both encouraged me the full way since. You read my crappy stories, the sports ones that I know didn’t make any sense to either of you. Thank you for putting up with all those times I got up in the middle of dinner to post a story, for putting up with the countless “I’ll be done in 10 minutes” comments that turned into an hour and a half. Thank you for your endless love and support.