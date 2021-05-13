Duck: Cori Dill

I’ve been obsessed with spitting out words onto a piece of paper since before I could remember. My voice was in each one of those words, yet, I didn’t discover the beauty and power in that fact until I came to The Daily Orange.

So, here’s to The D.O., for being a platform for my voice and the countless others that may have gone unheard without it.

Mira: Using our mutual friend in PRL 215 as a conversation starter for us was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. We’ve become the dynamic duo that the public relations industry didn’t know they were missing; I couldn’t be more thankful to have someone who doesn’t desire a career in public relations to conquer the public relations major with. You’re an insightful, talented and dedicated person. I’m too lucky to call you my friend. Here’s to walking home together from our late night PR class next semester.

Maggie: I’m sad we didn’t find out we were next-door neighbors sooner. I’ll miss listening to your rants on the bus ride to Sunday production. From Boba Sunday to Five Guys D.O. Friday, thanks for integrating me into the News section. See ya at home!

Sarah: Thanks for putting up with me when I come to bug you and the rest of the News staff. You’re a queen, and I know you’re going to do big things in the future.

Chris H: Your hair looks best in a ponytail.

Sydney: I’ll never forget when you followed me on Instagram during head-eds and Slacked me about it out of embarrassment. And I’m so glad you did – it led to us crying on our last print production night and subsequently discovering that we are the exact same person. Here’s to us leading the only two women-run sections and killing it.

Louis: I still wish you wrote that Young Thug column for the Opinion section. Five Guys soon?

Anthony: I have no idea how you’re a heartbreaker and heartbroken, simultaneously. Albeit, I’m here for it.

Megan: Get some sleep. You deserve it, and your hard work is a testament to that. I’ll miss listening to all your boy drama instead of doing our work.

Hamere: I‘ve loved watching you grow from a quiet but diligent person to someone who wasn’t afraid to speak her mind (especially when it was against KJ). Your diligence and dedication while editing is admirable. Your calmness even balanced out the chaos that KJ and I bring to the house. For that alone, I cannot thank you enough.

Gabe: Your dedication to “voices that often go unheard” is seriously inspiring. I can’t commend you enough for starting Absence of Light, a project that I hope will stand the test of time. In the words of Cliff himself, “You’re going places.”

Nick: I couldn’t have had harder shoes to fill in the Op section. You restored stability and a sense of dedication in the section, leaving me with a solid foundation to build it up. I cannot thank you enough for that.

Jewél: You’re one of the most talented people I know. That being said, I was honored and humbled to work alongside you as Assistant Editorial Editor. Only a few months out of college now, and you’re already accomplishing big feats. I can’t wait to see what else is in store for you.

Abby W: You may be the kindest, most wholesome person I know. Can’t wait to see you thrive as Digital Managing Editor, hopefully with a brand new laptop in hand.

Emily: You are the most on-top-of-your-sh*t person at The D.O. You’re going to kill it next year as editor-in-chief.

Casey: You’re one of the few people I know who says “oop” and wears platform shoes just as much as I do, unironically. I hope you eventually find your stolen Ms. Lauryn Hill record, even though I still suspect Emma to be the culprit.

Emma: I can’t express how much I’ll miss your daily frozen meal reviews. Or your daily compliments of my outfits, even though yours are insanely superior.

Casey & Emma: I can’t imagine The D.O. without my simple questions for you both turning into 30 minute conversations. Your overwhelming support for projects such as Black Voices, International Voice and Absence of Light is something that many papers need in a management team but few have. Together, your insightfulness is what kept The D.O. on its feet, even in the midst of a pan dulce. Au revoir.

KJ: There’s this theory that everyone has one other person in their life who is their “opposing force.” Someone who is directly conflicting but somehow brings balance to the other. In the best way possible, you are my D.O. opposing force. Somehow, the constant bickering, yelling and roasting was balanced out by deep talks, a few laughs and impromptu cries. The latter may have even inspired me to write a New York Times column, who knows. Either way, I’ll miss having an opposing force to ground me a bit.

150 Small: Thanks for the fun memories when I needed a break from the hard work. Claire, Rose – thanks for being the Type B’s to my Type A. Hannah, Isabella – thanks for being Type A with me when they’re being too Type B for my sanity.

Mom & Dad: You both have given me endless support. All I can hope is that I’m making you both proud in return.

Everyone Else: Your voice is powerful. Use it.