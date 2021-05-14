DPS investigating bias incident on promenade

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety is investigating a bias incident that occurred on May 12.

A group of students were tabling for a student group on the promenade when an individual unaffiliated with the university came by and made comments about the subject of the group, according to a bias incident report filed today.

The students then reported the individual’s actions and “erratic behavior” to DPS, who escorted the unidentified individual off campus, the report said.

“While Syracuse University is an open campus, we do not stand for any kind of behavior or language that makes members of our community feel unsafe or threatened in any way,” DPS Chief Bobby Maldonado said in the report.

This is the second bias incident this May, the first of which involved a racial slur directed at a student from a passing car. This is also the seventh reported bias incident of this year at SU.

DPS asked students with information about this case or any other to call 315-443-2224 or anonymously report information using the Silent Witness tool or the Rave Guardian App.