Thoughts from Ecothots, Otto and Student Association

Justine Hastings and Jeremy Golden are ending their one-year term as Student Association President and Vice President. On this episode of The Daily Orange Podcast, Asst. News Editor Maggie Hicks reflects on their time in office, and what’s next for SA.

Also in this episode, Asst. Culture Copy Editor Jordan Greene talks about Thots against Climate Change, a Syracuse-based multimedia environmental advocacy group, and Asst. Culture Editor Christopher Scarglato discusses how Caitlin Sanders balanced being Otto the Orange and the founder of CuseHacks.

Our host is Marnie Muñoz, Adam Garrity is our Executive Producer, Moriah Humiston is our Podcast Editor, Chris Hippensteel is our Assistant Digital Editor and Adam Wolff is our music producer.

