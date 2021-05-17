Former Baylor guard Chrislyn Carr transfers to Syracuse

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Former Baylor and Texas Tech guard Chrislyn Carr announced her transfer to Syracuse on Twitter Monday afternoon. Carr is the sixth player to transfer to SU after the Orange lost 12 players during the offseason, including Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie of the Year Kamilla Cardoso to South Carolina.

Carr played at Texas Tech for three seasons before transferring to Baylor in January. She was the Big 12’s Freshman of the Year in 2019, averaging 18 points per game. The Davenport, Iowa native followed up her freshman campaign by averaging nearly 14 points per game and ranking No. 2 in assists in the Big 12 in her sophomore season.

Carr started in five games in the 2020-21 season for Baylor, averaging 9.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game before moving to play for head coach Kim Mulkey at Baylor.

Syracuse already added five transfers this offseason, including Shalexxus Aaron from USC, Najé Murray from Texas Tech, Jayla Thornton from Howard, Eboni Walker from Arizona State and Christianna Carr from Kansas State. They will join the five incoming freshmen who compose the Orange’s 11th-ranked recruiting class.

Advertisement



Head coach Quentin Hillsman saw large roster turnover after SU’s second-round NCAA Tournament exit to No. 1 seed UConn. The only starter remaining from last year’s team is freshman Priscilla Williams, who didn’t play in the NCAA Tournament after suffering an injury in the ACC Tournament against Florida State.