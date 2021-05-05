Former Syracuse tight end Aaron Hackett transfers to Kent State

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Former Syracuse tight end Aaron Hackett announced his intentions to use his final year of eligibility at Kent State on Wednesday. Hackett will join former SU offensive coordinator Sean Lewis, who has been the Golden Flashes’ head coach since 2018, and former Orange teammate Nykeim Johnson, who transferred in January. Hackett started in 19 games at Syracuse, and had 45 career appearances at tight end and on special teams.

Hackett played in at least nine games every season during his four-year career at Syracuse. His nine career touchdown receptions are tied for the school’s all-time lead, with six coming during the 2019 season, the most by an Orange tight end since 2011. In 2019, the Venice, Florida, native received Syracuse’s Bill Maxwell Award as the team’s most improved offensive player after starting in six games and catching 23 passes for 205 yards.

After his junior season, Hackett lost about 13 pounds between the spring and start of 2020 due to a torn pectoral muscle. His father said Hackett was planning to opt-out of his senior season because of the injury, but once the NCAA offered an additional year of eligibility to all athletes, the tight end decided to return. Hackett recorded just 10 receptions for 63 yards and two touchdowns in 2020.

“I have met so many amazing people here and created friendships that will last a lifetime,” Hackett said after announcing his decision to transfer in early December. “I will always be part of the Syracuse Orange family.”

Advertisement



Syracuse has added Mississippi State quarterback Garrett Shrader and Texas offensive lineman Willie Tyler through the transfer portal, but has now lost 15 players, including Hackett, Qadir White and Tyrrell Richards.