Viktoriya Kanapatskaya named to All-ACC 1st Team

Syracuse freshman Viktoriya Kanapatskaya was named to the 2021 All-Atlantic Coast Conference Women’s Tennis First Team. Kanapatskaya ended the regular season with a 10-5 singles record, having played 13 of those matches at No. 1 singles. Kanapatskaya was ranked the No. 13 singles player in the nation in this week’s Oracle ITA rankings.

Kanapatskaya is one of two freshmen that have been named members of this year’s first team. Earlier this year Kanapatskaya received awards for both ACC Freshman and Player of the Week on March 2 after defeating Virginia Tech’s Nika Kozar and Virginia’s Natasha Subhash.

Kanapatskaya’s season was defined by a seven-match winning streak that spanned from Feb. 6 against Boston College to March 12 against Miami. It launched her to a No. 36 singles ranking at the time, having been unranked beforehand. The Orange went on to win 70% of the time when Kanapatskaya won her singles match. SU was never able to win an overall match when she lost her singles match, either.

A notable victory for Kanapatskaya this season came on April 2 when she defeated No. 13 Victoria Flores to push the Orange over the top for a 4-3 win over No. 11 Georgia Tech — Syracuse’s first and only victory against a ranked opponent throughout the year.

Kanapatskaya is also ranked No. 37 in doubles with her partner, graduate student transfer Natalie Novotna after the two completed the season with a 7-8 record.