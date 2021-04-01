UU will host virtual screening of film ‘Minari’ on April 10

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

University Union will host a virtual screening of the film “Minari” on April 10 as part of Syracuse University’s celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

The screening, held in partnership with independent entertainment company A24 and SU’s Office of Multicultural Affairs, will be open to SU and SUNY-ESF students, faculty and staff. Viewers can screen the film between 8 p.m. and midnight, but the number of spots for the screening is limited.

Students, faculty and staff will be able to register for the film screening through the ‘Cuse Activities page. Registration will close April 7 at noon.

“Minari,” is a semi-autobiographical drama that follows a family of South Korean immigrants as they start a new life in Arkansas. The film premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and won the U.S. Dramatic Audience Award and the U.S. Dramatic Grand Jury Prize.

The critically acclaimed film also earned six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. “Minari” was also nominated for six awards at the British Academy Film Awards, received three nominations at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and was awarded Best Foreign Language Film at the Golden Globes.

The film has been praised for its authenticity and has grossed over $8 million since its release.

For questions or accommodations, contact University Union Vice President Alexa Powers at uuvicepresident@gmail.com.