Syracuse’s 9-game win streak ends against BC, sweep in doubleheader

Syracuse’s nine-game winning streak — its longest since 2018 — ended in doubleheader losses to Boston College.

The Orange (15-11, 8-8 Atlantic Coast) dropped both games to the Eagles (8-21, 4-13 ACC), falling back to .500 in conference play. Syracuse rotated through each of their four pitchers in a 5-3 loss in the opening game and a 3-1 loss in the second.

Freshman pitchers Lindsey Hendrix and Jolie Gustave split time on the mound in the opening game allowing three and two runs, respectively. Hendrix gave up three runs in the bottom of the third inning, as the Eagles scored first and jumped out to a 3-0 lead.

Boston College opened the inning with two consecutive doubles from Elisabeth Laviolette and Ellie Mataya which gave the Eagles runners on second and third base with no outs. Hendrix then loaded the bases after walking Nicole Giery. Laviolette was brought home off a sacrifice fly and the others on consecutive RBI singles.

But Syracuse quickly responded in the top of the fourth. After Angel Jasso was hit by a pitch, Gabby Teran singled to put two runners in scoring position before being brought home on a 2-RBI single by Paris Woods. Syracuse never held a lead in game one.

Down 3-2 into the fourth inning, Gustave was brought in to keep Syracuse within one run of the Eagles, but a two-run home run from Kristin Giery gave Boston College its fourth and fifth runs of the game.

Jasso got on base in the sixth inning after a first pitch triple, scoring on the subsequent at-bat on an Alex Acevedo RBI groundout. Syracuse’s five hits weren’t enough to overcome the two-run deficit as its win streak came to an end.

But in the second game, Syracuse jumped out to an early one run lead. Woods reached first on a fielding error by Nicole Giery and advanced to third on a Neli Casares-Maher single. She then scored after a Lailoni Mayfield single. The Orange lost that lead in the second and third innings and fell behind 3-1 with Kaia Oliver giving up three runs on six hits.

Alexa Romero was brought into the game in the fourth inning and retired 11 of the 13 batters she faced, allowing no hits. Despite a seventh inning push, Syracuse couldn’t muster any more runs and lost by a second consecutive two-run deficit.

Syracuse returns home for its second home series of the season next weekend with four games against ACC-leading Florida State.