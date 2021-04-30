Syracuse advances to ACC Tournament final after defeating Boston College 19-17

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Sam Swart ran around the scoring area looking for a pass, but as she surveyed the field, BC’s Jillian Reilly pressed up and checked Swart hard twice. Swart fell to the ground, and the referees awarded her a free position and a yellow card to Reilly. As Swart stood up to take the shot, head coach Gary Gait called a timeout.

Out of the timeout, Swart readied for the whistle. Instead of shooting, she passed back to a teammate and the Orange set up their offense.

Jenny Markey, Meaghan Tyrrell and Sierra Cockerille sent a few passes between one other to pull the Eagles’ defenders back-and-forth. Eventually, Markey faked a pass right to Meaghan Tyrrell and instead sent a long pass over the top to Emma Ward, who was wide-open after making a backdoor cut. Ward scored and immediately turned back to point at Markey, thanking her for the assist.

For the third time in nine days, Syracuse (14-2, 8-2 Atlantic Coast) faced off with Boston College (13-3, 8-2). This time, the Orange prevailed, 19-17, in one of the highest-scoring games in ACC Tournament history. Ward scored five times and notched the game-winner to send Syracuse to the ACC Tournament Final to face North Carolina.

In the first meeting on April 22, the two teams went strike for strike, trading goals until BC’s Jenn Medjid scored the game-winner on the man-up with just one minute left. In that same game, SU’s leading goal scorer, Megan Carney, went down with a torn ACL. But in the second game two days later, the Orange bested the Eagles on both sides of the field en route to a 16-7 win.

Friday, the offense came alive in the first half, scoring 11 goals. Emma Tyrrell and Ward led the way, with the pair both notching first-half hat tricks.

Emma Tyrrell started the afternoon scoring off an assist from her sister. After Bianca Chevarie sent a free position shot over the goal, Meaghan Tyrrell hustled back to put the ball back in play with just seconds remaining on the shot clock. She scrambled to look for a pass and eventually found Emma Tyrrell making a run across goal. She controlled the pass in the air and buried it in the net.

Emma Tyrrell wrapped up a first-half hat trick with just seconds remaining in the first half. Syracuse won the draw through Ella Simkins, and the Orange immediately drove the other way. Meaghan Tyrrell ran down the field and lobbed a pass over a defender to the her onrushing sister, who streaked across goal and scored with five seconds remaining in the half.

The Orange entered halftime with a commanding 11-6 lead. Swart then scored on Syracuse’s first offensive possession of the second half, and Cockerille added on with a hat trick of her own. She grabbed the ball at the left of the scoring area and dodged a defender, running to her right to send a shot flying into the net.

Then the offense went cold as Boston College embarked on a 7-0 run in just under seven minutes to take a one-goal lead. The Orange recorded just one shot, by Meaghan Tyrrell, in that stretch as the defense attempted to weather a storm from the Eagles’ offense.

Eventually, Ward would end the run as she rolled into the area with the ball. The freshman paused, faked a spin move and then pushed forward before firing a shot into the top left corner as she was falling down.

The Orange would then go back-and-forth trading goals with ACC scoring leader Charlotte North, who ended the day with six goals.

Ward took the game in her hands with 1:39 left as she ran around the back of the goal. She faltered and almost fell to her knees, but regained her balance and looked to goal. Ward rose up and drove right before sending a laser into the top left corner in what ended up as the winner and her fifth of the game.

The final whistle signaled the Orange’s return to the ACC Tournament final for the first time since 2017. North Carolina, which had an 18-goal scoring run against No. 4 seed Notre Dame just two hours before Syracuse’s game started, awaits in the final on Sunday.