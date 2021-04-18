9 players score in No. 3 Syracuse’s 19-7 win over No. 15 Louisville

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse passed the ball around the arc, looking for open holes in Louisville’s defense midway through the first half. With the shot clock winding down, the Orange had a player-up opportunity as Meaghan Tyrrell charged to the 8-meter arc.

Louisville goalie Jen Schaaf saved it, but Tyrrell scooped the ball off the deflection. After an immediate double team, Tyrrell whipped a pass behind her back to Megan Carney, in between the two defenders. Carney had an open lane, but she sent an extra pass to Emma Ward at the crease.

Ward found the back of the net for a hat-trick and SU’s tenth goal of the afternoon.

No. 3 Syracuse’s (11-1, 7-1 Atlantic Coast) defeated No. 15 Louisville (5-7, 1-6) 19-7 on Sunday in its last away game of the regular season. The Orange dominated with passing, scoring 13 of its goals off assists. Asa Goldstock finished the afternoon with six saves, and SU’s defense picked up 16 ground balls. Four Syracuse players recorded five points, including Emma Tyrrell’s career-high four goals and an assist.

Throughout the game, Syracuse took advantage of Louisville by moving the ball with quick passes — a majority of the Orange’s goals, like Ward’s, came from assists. The Orange made sure to circle the ball around the field to create free passing lanes, trying to spot holes in the Cardinals’ defense.

Syracuse exposed holes in the center of Louisville’s 8-meter by firing passes inside or having SU’s attacks charge into the middle. The Orange put in a lot of their backups in the second half, but they still found offensive success with eight more goals.

Syracuse also added four free-position goals, an area where it struggled earlier this year. Through Thursday, the Orange had a 39% success rate on free positions, the worst in the ACC and 66th in the nation.

Last season, Syracuse was creative at the free position, using strings of passes to confuse the opposition’s defense. But against the Cardinals, the Orange didn’t need to create hesitation from the top of the arc. Cara Quimby charged the goal on a free-position attempt and found the back of the net just five minutes into the game.

On the other side, Syracuse’s defense conceded three free-position goals but stifled the Cardinals on the other six attempts. SU’s defenders collapsed Louisville’s attacks quickly, forcing tough shots.

Syracuse’s defensive strengths didn’t just come on their own side of the field. The Orange were able to create multiple second-chance opportunities after shots by collapsing on the ball off missed shots.

Halfway through the first half, the Orange lost the ball in the 8-meter. Louisville defenders tried to surround the ball and get it clear, but Ward scooped it up herself. She dove, whipping the ball past two defenders and between Schaaf’s legs. Ella Simkins won the ensuing draw — a battle the Orange won 16-11 on Sunday — and ran downfield to connect with Ward once again. And at the edge of the crease, Ward again found the back of the net in less than 15 seconds.

Ward won another draw, and Syracuse found Carney for another score. Ward won a third, and the Orange forced a shooting space violation, which they converted into a free-position goal.

Syracuse scored four goals in nearly a minute span, a period that stretched its lead from 6-1 to 10-1 and included one solo goal from Ward, one assisted goal and one from the free position. From all over the field, the Orange dominated in their sweep over Louisville.