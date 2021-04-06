SU to administer Johnson & Johnson vaccine starting Wednesday

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University will begin administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, the university’s public health team announced in a campus-wide email Tuesday.

SU received an initial allotment of 1,600 doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine from New York state and Onondaga County. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced March 30 that New York state would open vaccine eligibility for all residents aged 16 and over, including SU students and employees residing in the state, starting Tuesday.

Vice Chancellor Mike Haynie, who has led SU’s COVID-19 response, announced Monday that the university would be able to begin administering vaccines by the end of the week. Haynie advised students to pre-register through the Barnes Center at The Arch.

Barnes Center staff will begin contacting students who have already pre-registered through text or email to schedule an appointment starting Tuesday. Students who haven’t pre-registered yet may complete an online form.

Students who receive a vaccine on campus will not be required to submit documentation, but the university will require students who receive a vaccine off campus to submit proof to the Barnes Center’s portal.

SU’s Public Health Team will continue to update students as more vaccine doses become available.